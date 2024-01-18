Snow early Friday, mixing with rain after 1 o’clock | Water’s End Brewery sponsors our weather posts

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The National Weather Service states that today’s weather will feature mostly cloudy conditions with a high near 40 and a south wind of 3 to 6 mph. Tonight, there’s a chance of snow before 2 am, transitioning to a chance of rain and snow between 2 am and 4 am, followed by likely snow after 4 am. Cloudy skies are expected, with a low of around 31 and a light and variable wind.

The precipitation chance is 60%, and new snow accumulation could be less than a half inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Moving to Friday, snow is likely before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 1 pm and 4 pm, with continued chances of snow after 4 p.m. The day will remain cloudy with a high near 37. Winds will be light and variable in the morning, becoming northwest at 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%, with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

The National Weather Service states that Friday night brings a slight chance of snow showers before 1 am. The night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Northwest winds of 11 to 13 mph, gusting as high as 18 mph, are expected. The precipitation chance is 20%.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 29 and a northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, gusting as high as 31 mph. Saturday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 17.

For the total snow accumulation, the National Weather Service mentions expecting additional snow on Friday and Friday night. The possibility of rain mixing near and southeast of Washington, DC, during the day may affect snow accumulation.