Prince William

Man, 23, found with gunshot wounds at Woodbridge apartment complex

By Uriah Kiser


Prince William police reported the following incidents:

Shooting Investigation:
– Occurred on January 17 at Elevations One Apartments in Woodbridge
– 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds, non-life-threatening injuries
– No evidence found at the reported location; investigation ongoing

Strong-Arm Robbery – Suspect Identified and Arrested:
– Arrested: Alexander Garjay KAY-KAY, 19, of 10316 Butternut Cl. near Manassas
– Charged with robbery
– Arrest Date: January 17
– Court Date: Pending | Status: Remains Incarcerated

Attempted Strong-Arm Robbery:
– Occurred on December 6 at Walmart in Haymarket
– Victim, a 29-year-old man, was assaulted during a phone sale transaction
– Suspect fled on foot; no injuries reported

Abduction | Domestic Related – Suspect Arrested:
– Arrested: Franklin Humberto GUZMAN-CANALES, 23, of 6708 Tower Dr. in Alexandria
– Charged with abduction and domestic assault & battery
– Arrest Date: January 17
– Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Domestic Dispute and Assault:
– Occurred on December 21 at a residence in Woodbridge
– Victim, a 22-year-old woman, was physically assaulted by the accused
– Victim treated for non-life-threatening injuries

Aggravated Sexual Battery – Accused Arrested:
– Arrested: Juan Carlos VIDES GUEVARA, 26, of 3913 Findley Dr. in Woodbridge
– Charged with aggravated sexual battery, attempted aggravated sexual battery, and forcible sodomy
– Arrest Date: January 9
– Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Strangulation | Domestic Related – Juvenile Arrested:
– Arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge
– Charged with strangulation
– Arrest Date: January 17
– Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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