Man, 23, found with gunshot wounds at Woodbridge apartment complex



Prince William police reported the following incidents:

Shooting Investigation:

– Occurred on January 17 at Elevations One Apartments in Woodbridge

– 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds, non-life-threatening injuries

– No evidence found at the reported location; investigation ongoing

Strong-Arm Robbery – Suspect Identified and Arrested:

– Arrested: Alexander Garjay KAY-KAY, 19, of 10316 Butternut Cl. near Manassas

– Charged with robbery

– Arrest Date: January 17

– Court Date: Pending | Status: Remains Incarcerated

Attempted Strong-Arm Robbery:

– Occurred on December 6 at Walmart in Haymarket

– Victim, a 29-year-old man, was assaulted during a phone sale transaction

– Suspect fled on foot; no injuries reported

Abduction | Domestic Related – Suspect Arrested:

– Arrested: Franklin Humberto GUZMAN-CANALES, 23, of 6708 Tower Dr. in Alexandria

– Charged with abduction and domestic assault & battery

– Arrest Date: January 17

– Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Domestic Dispute and Assault:

– Occurred on December 21 at a residence in Woodbridge

– Victim, a 22-year-old woman, was physically assaulted by the accused

– Victim treated for non-life-threatening injuries

Aggravated Sexual Battery – Accused Arrested:

– Arrested: Juan Carlos VIDES GUEVARA, 26, of 3913 Findley Dr. in Woodbridge

– Charged with aggravated sexual battery, attempted aggravated sexual battery, and forcible sodomy

– Arrest Date: January 9

– Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Strangulation | Domestic Related – Juvenile Arrested:

– Arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge

– Charged with strangulation

– Arrest Date: January 17

– Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center