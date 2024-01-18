Man, 23, found with gunshot wounds at Woodbridge apartment complex

Prince William police reported the following incidents:
Shooting Investigation:
– Occurred on January 17 at Elevations One Apartments in Woodbridge
– 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds, non-life-threatening injuries
– No evidence found at the reported location; investigation ongoing
Strong-Arm Robbery – Suspect Identified and Arrested:
– Arrested: Alexander Garjay KAY-KAY, 19, of 10316 Butternut Cl. near Manassas
– Charged with robbery
– Arrest Date: January 17
– Court Date: Pending | Status: Remains Incarcerated
Attempted Strong-Arm Robbery:
– Occurred on December 6 at Walmart in Haymarket
– Victim, a 29-year-old man, was assaulted during a phone sale transaction
– Suspect fled on foot; no injuries reported
Abduction | Domestic Related – Suspect Arrested:
– Arrested: Franklin Humberto GUZMAN-CANALES, 23, of 6708 Tower Dr. in Alexandria
– Charged with abduction and domestic assault & battery
– Arrest Date: January 17
– Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable
Domestic Dispute and Assault:
– Occurred on December 21 at a residence in Woodbridge
– Victim, a 22-year-old woman, was physically assaulted by the accused
– Victim treated for non-life-threatening injuries
Aggravated Sexual Battery – Accused Arrested:
– Arrested: Juan Carlos VIDES GUEVARA, 26, of 3913 Findley Dr. in Woodbridge
– Charged with aggravated sexual battery, attempted aggravated sexual battery, and forcible sodomy
– Arrest Date: January 9
– Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable
Strangulation | Domestic Related – Juvenile Arrested:
– Arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge
– Charged with strangulation
– Arrest Date: January 17
– Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center