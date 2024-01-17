Women call police, flasher arrested near Potomac Mills



Prince William police reported the following incidents:

Indecent Exposure – January 16, 9:11 AM

On January 16, at 9:11 a.m. officers responded to the area of Potomac Mills Road near Opitz Blvd. in Woodbridge to investigate an indecent exposure incident. Two female victims, aged 29 and 37, reported that an unknown man, identified as Rodney Kayne BYRNE, exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures. The women promptly contacted the police, leading to the detention of the accused without incident. Following the investigation, Rodney Kayne BYRNE, 33, of no fixed address, was charged with indecent exposure. His court date is pending, and he has been released on a court summons.

Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – January 14, 2:14 AM

On January 14 at 2:14 a.m, officers responded to a home in the 3400 block of Logstone Drive in Triangle for a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed a verbal altercation between a 48-year-old woman (the victim) and a family member identified as Nelson VILLATORO MORALES. The situation escalated, and the accused pushed the victim, causing her to fall down the stairs.

The victim was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Following the investigation, Nelson VILLATORO MORALES, 46, of the 3400 block of Logstone Dr. in Triangle, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and domestic assault & battery. His court date is pending, and he is held without bond.