Stafford animal cruelty arrest

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “A Stafford man was arrested on Friday for animal cruelty after a brandishing incident last month brought the animal abuse to light.”

“On December 29, 2023 deputies responded to Knollwood Court for a disturbance with a weapon. Deputy S.M. Eastman investigated the disturbance and learned Rickey Carr, 30, had been beating his pit bull named Demon with a stick. When other members of the home confronted Carr about the abuse, Carr brandished a handgun.”

“The handgun was seized and Carr was arrested for brandishing. He was subsequently released by the magistrate. However, the case didn’t end there. Sergeant A.J. McCall responded to the home and seized Demon as well as another dog owned by Carr and began an investigation into the animal abuse.”

“Sgt. McCall observed Demon was bleeding from the nose and mouth and he was transported to a veterinarian for treatment.”

“As a result of the investigation, Sgt. McCAll obtained two felony warrants for animal cruelty . Carr was served on the warrants on January 12th during a seizure hearing for his dogs in the Stafford Courthouse. Both Demon and the other dog were awarded to Stafford Animal Control during the hearing.”