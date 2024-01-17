Sheriff’s report: Wanted Spotsylvania man claimed to be on Viagra



Incidents Investigated by Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

Drugs

On 1/15, 7:34 p.m., Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a disturbance at Walgreens, 50 White Oak Road. A male acting strangely was wanted out of Spotsylvania. During arrest, drug paraphernalia and a suspected controlled substance (claimed to be Viagra) were found. The suspect faced charges and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

DUI

– Intersection of Warrenton Road and Plantation Road, 1/15, 5:54 p.m.: Deputy S.A. Hensley responded to an accident. The at-fault driver, showing signs of intoxication, admitted drinking. Charged with DUI, held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

– Intersection of Warrenton Road and Commerce Parkway, 1/15, 8:17 p.m.: First Sergeant D.W. Fetterolf conducted a traffic stop. The driver, intoxicated with multiple violations, faced charges and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Embezzlement

On 1/15, 5:32 p.m., Sergeant M.E. Gordon responded to an embezzlement report at McDonald’s, 44 Stanstead Drive. An employee stole cash, claiming temptation. A releasable warrant for embezzlement was obtained.

Larceny

– Weis, 282 Deacon Road, 1/15, 4:29 p.m.: Deputy C.C. Lee responded to a shoplifting incident involving meat. The suspect, wanted in Spotsylvania, faced charges and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

– Kohl’s, 1220 Stafford Market Place, 1/16, 4:15 p.m.: Deputy S.T. Myers responded to a larceny. Video showed a male and female stealing nearly $1,300 worth of items.

– Target, 1090 Stafford Market Place, 1/16, 4:32 p.m.: Deputy X.D. Bates responded to a shoplifting in progress. The female suspect, caught skip scanning items, faced six summonses for shoplifting.

Public Intoxication

On 1/16, 10:16 p.m., at Wawa, 275 Butler Road, Deputy C.C. Lee arrested a clearly intoxicated male for public intoxication. Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.