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Sheriff’s report: Wanted Spotsylvania man claimed to be on Viagra

By Uriah Kiser


Incidents Investigated by Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

Drugs

On 1/15, 7:34 p.m., Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a disturbance at Walgreens, 50 White Oak Road. A male acting strangely was wanted out of Spotsylvania. During arrest, drug paraphernalia and a suspected controlled substance (claimed to be Viagra) were found. The suspect faced charges and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

DUI

– Intersection of Warrenton Road and Plantation Road, 1/15, 5:54 p.m.: Deputy S.A. Hensley responded to an accident. The at-fault driver, showing signs of intoxication, admitted drinking. Charged with DUI, held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

– Intersection of Warrenton Road and Commerce Parkway, 1/15, 8:17 p.m.: First Sergeant D.W. Fetterolf conducted a traffic stop. The driver, intoxicated with multiple violations, faced charges and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Embezzlement

On 1/15, 5:32 p.m., Sergeant M.E. Gordon responded to an embezzlement report at McDonald’s, 44 Stanstead Drive. An employee stole cash, claiming temptation. A releasable warrant for embezzlement was obtained.

Larceny

– Weis, 282 Deacon Road, 1/15, 4:29 p.m.: Deputy C.C. Lee responded to a shoplifting incident involving meat. The suspect, wanted in Spotsylvania, faced charges and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

– Kohl’s, 1220 Stafford Market Place, 1/16, 4:15 p.m.: Deputy S.T. Myers responded to a larceny. Video showed a male and female stealing nearly $1,300 worth of items.

– Target, 1090 Stafford Market Place, 1/16, 4:32 p.m.: Deputy X.D. Bates responded to a shoplifting in progress. The female suspect, caught skip scanning items, faced six summonses for shoplifting.

Public Intoxication

On 1/16, 10:16 p.m., at Wawa, 275 Butler Road, Deputy C.C. Lee arrested a clearly intoxicated male for public intoxication. Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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