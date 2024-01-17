Senate committee recommends boosting teacher pay

“The Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee recommends legislation to boost teacher pay, following the committee’s first meeting of the 2024 legislative session,” reports Morgan Sweeney at The Center Square. “SB 104, sponsored by longtime senator and committee member Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, would deeply impact teachers’ livelihoods in the commonwealth and require an ongoing commitment from the state. It seeks to raise Virginia teachers’ salaries to at or above the national average.”