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Stafford County Sheriff’s report for Jan. 16, 2024

By Uriah Kiser


The Stafford County sheriff reported the following incidents:

ASSAULT
– *Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane, 1/12, 11:00 a.m.*
– Deputy R.B. Brooks informed of a fight during SRO duties
– One student assaulted another after a brief conversation
– Criminal complaint for assault and battery to be filed for the predominant aggressor

CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
– *Lupine Drive, 1/14, 1:29 p.m.*
– Deputy F.A. Martinez responded to a disturbance
– Suspect threatened people and damaged a vehicle with a knife
– Charged with simple assault and felony destruction of property
– Released on personal recognizance by magistrate

DRUGS
– *Ficklen Road, 1/13, 12:34 a.m.*
– Deputy A. De Hoyos responded to a suspicious person
– Male ran out of gas, showed signs of being under the influence
– Drug paraphernalia found, charged with possession of controlled substances
– Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on $1,000 secured bond

DUI
– *Intersection of Courthouse Road and Austin Ridge Drive, 1/14, 4:05 p.m.*
– Deputy B.E. Vaughn observed reckless motorcycle driving
– Driver charged with DUI, traffic lane violation, and felony neglect of a child
– Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on $1,000 secured bond
– *Cherry Laurel Drive, 1/14, 5:29 p.m.*
– Deputy A. De Hoyos responded to drunk driver complaint
– Driver charged with DUI, drinking while driving, reckless driving, and driving without a license
– Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober

FRAUD
– *James Madison Circle, 1/12, 4:04 p.m.*
– Deputy O.J. Martins responded to fraud
– Victim contacted by someone posing as a company, seeking personal information
– Victim confirmed with real company, no job announcement made

LARCENY
– *Advance Auto Parts, 25 Express Drive, 1/12, 11:30 a.m.*
– Deputy C.D. Brown responded to larceny of antifreeze
– *Target, 1090 Stafford Market Place, 1/12, 11:49 a.m.*
– Deputy I.E. Baldi responded to known shoplifter stealing items
– Suspect had 6 shoplifting warrants
– *Flint Court, 1/12, 5:47 p.m.*
– Deputy M.A. Pearce attempted to serve a warrant, suspect not present
– Suspect stole $4,600 from family member before fleeing
– *Weis, 282 Deacon Road, 1/13, 4:23 p.m.*
– Deputy S.A. Edwards responded to larceny, suspects fled leaving items behind
– *Weis, 50 Foreston Woods Drive, 1/13, 5:21 p.m.*
– Deputy E.C. Taylor responded to larceny, suspects stole over $1,600 worth of items
– Same suspects as in the previous case, ongoing investigation
– *Target, 25 South Gateway Drive, 1/14, 4:50 p.m.*
– Deputy M.A. Pearce responded to larceny with video evidence
– Suspect served on warrants for larceny and obtaining money by false pretenses

PUBLIC INTOXICATION
– *800 block of Richmond Highway, 1/14, 10:28 p.m.*
– First Sergeant A.I. Assur assisted deputies, male yelled abusive language
– Discovered intoxicated, charged with public intoxication and using abusive language
– Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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