Stafford County Sheriff’s report for Jan. 16, 2024



The Stafford County sheriff reported the following incidents:

ASSAULT

– *Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane, 1/12, 11:00 a.m.*

– Deputy R.B. Brooks informed of a fight during SRO duties

– One student assaulted another after a brief conversation

– Criminal complaint for assault and battery to be filed for the predominant aggressor

CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

– *Lupine Drive, 1/14, 1:29 p.m.*

– Deputy F.A. Martinez responded to a disturbance

– Suspect threatened people and damaged a vehicle with a knife

– Charged with simple assault and felony destruction of property

– Released on personal recognizance by magistrate

DRUGS

– *Ficklen Road, 1/13, 12:34 a.m.*

– Deputy A. De Hoyos responded to a suspicious person

– Male ran out of gas, showed signs of being under the influence

– Drug paraphernalia found, charged with possession of controlled substances

– Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on $1,000 secured bond

DUI

– *Intersection of Courthouse Road and Austin Ridge Drive, 1/14, 4:05 p.m.*

– Deputy B.E. Vaughn observed reckless motorcycle driving

– Driver charged with DUI, traffic lane violation, and felony neglect of a child

– Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on $1,000 secured bond

– *Cherry Laurel Drive, 1/14, 5:29 p.m.*

– Deputy A. De Hoyos responded to drunk driver complaint

– Driver charged with DUI, drinking while driving, reckless driving, and driving without a license

– Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober

FRAUD

– *James Madison Circle, 1/12, 4:04 p.m.*

– Deputy O.J. Martins responded to fraud

– Victim contacted by someone posing as a company, seeking personal information

– Victim confirmed with real company, no job announcement made

LARCENY

– *Advance Auto Parts, 25 Express Drive, 1/12, 11:30 a.m.*

– Deputy C.D. Brown responded to larceny of antifreeze

– *Target, 1090 Stafford Market Place, 1/12, 11:49 a.m.*

– Deputy I.E. Baldi responded to known shoplifter stealing items

– Suspect had 6 shoplifting warrants

– *Flint Court, 1/12, 5:47 p.m.*

– Deputy M.A. Pearce attempted to serve a warrant, suspect not present

– Suspect stole $4,600 from family member before fleeing

– *Weis, 282 Deacon Road, 1/13, 4:23 p.m.*

– Deputy S.A. Edwards responded to larceny, suspects fled leaving items behind

– *Weis, 50 Foreston Woods Drive, 1/13, 5:21 p.m.*

– Deputy E.C. Taylor responded to larceny, suspects stole over $1,600 worth of items

– Same suspects as in the previous case, ongoing investigation

– *Target, 25 South Gateway Drive, 1/14, 4:50 p.m.*

– Deputy M.A. Pearce responded to larceny with video evidence

– Suspect served on warrants for larceny and obtaining money by false pretenses

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

– *800 block of Richmond Highway, 1/14, 10:28 p.m.*

– First Sergeant A.I. Assur assisted deputies, male yelled abusive language

– Discovered intoxicated, charged with public intoxication and using abusive language

– Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober