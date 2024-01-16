Prince William Committee of 100 to address Human Trafficking in the community

In an upcoming event scheduled for Thursday, January 18, at the Montclair Golf Club, the Prince William Committee of 100 is set to tackle the issue of human trafficking, shedding light on an often overlooked concern in the affluent suburbs of Northern Virginia.

Bel O’Neill, president of the committee, said the committee’s decision to focus on human trafficking coincided with National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. While initially unaware of the national event, the alignment added importance to the local initiative, she added.

A panel comprising experts such as Wesley Dawson, director of the office of community safety in Prince William County, Detective Abigail McLaughlin, with Prince William police special victims unit, and representatives from ACTS and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of human trafficking.

O’Neill emphasized the importance of bringing professionals from various agencies together to address the issue comprehensively.

The median annual household income in Prince William County is $123,000, $48,400 higher than the national median income.

Considering the stereotype that human trafficking is not associated with affluent neighborhoods, O’Neill emphasized the committee’s commitment to bringing attention to lesser-known issues affecting the community.

The goal is not only to discuss the problem but also to highlight available resources and agencies. O’Neill added that the meeting aims to allow the audience to determine the issue’s significance.

The event, hosted at Montclair Golf Club, follows a dinner program meeting format. Attendees can interact with speakers during the meal and participate in a question-and-answer session at the end of the presentation. O’Neill described it as a chance for community members to connect with experts and delve deeper into the subject.

While the dinner meeting costs $35 for members and $40 for non-members or guests, reservations are encouraged. Observer-only seats are also available on a first-come, first-served basis for those unable to attend the dinner. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the panel discussion begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Prince William Committee of 100, a civic nonprofit organization, has existed for 35 years. The group holds community conversations about local matters affecting those who live and work in the county, Manassas, and Manassas Park cities at various locations in the county and cities.

O’Neill mentioned that the committee strives for 100 members, having 42 for the current program year. Membership, costing $40 annually, offers benefits supporting the committee’s mission.

O’Neill encouraged interested individuals to join by attending a meeting, filling out a membership form at the check-in table, or contacting the committee via email. Membership information is also available on the committee’s website.

The Montclair Golf Club is at 16500 Edgewood Drive in Montclair.