Updated: Husband, wife are murder-suicide victims

The bodies of Nicholas Allen Smith Withrow, 42, and Brittnee Yvonne Posey, 30, were found inside a home in Triangle.

Police said Withrow shot and killed Posey, his wife, then shot and killed himself. Posey’s death is the second homicide in Prince William County in 2024.

More from police:

“Murder/Suicide Investigation *DECEASED IDENTIFIED | INCIDENT DETAILS – Detectives are continuing to investigate the deaths of two adults who were located inside a residence in the 18300 block of Cabin Rd. in Triangle (22172) on January 14. The preliminary investigation has revealed the two deceased were located by family members who had received concerning texts indicating the two were having an argument. At this time investigators believe the altercation escalated between the two parties who are husband and wife. During the argument, the husband, identified as Nicholas Allen SMITH WITHROW, shot his wife, Brittnee Yvonne POSEY, before shooting himself. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. A three-year-old girl was inside the residence at the time and was unharmed. The child was released to the custody of family members.” Identified: The deceased were identified as Nicholas Allen SMITH WITHROW, 42, and Brittnee Yvonne POSEY, 30, both of Triangle”

The first homicide in Prince William County in 2024 was 24-year-old Desire Alexandria Buggs, 24, who died at a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.

Original post from Prince William police:

“Death Investigation – On January 14 at 6:09PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 18300 block of Cabin Rd. in Triangle (22026) to investigate a death. When officers arrived at the home, they located two individuals, a 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Both parties were known to one another and were pronounced dead on scene. At this time, the incident appears to involve the two parties and was isolated to the residence. A firearm was recovered on scene by officers. There is no threat to the community. The investigation continues.”