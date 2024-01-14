Malfunctioning HVAC unit sparks fire, displacing 3

Three people are homeless after an apartment Apartment Fire on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4:39 p.m.

Prince William County, fire and rescue crews, were dispatched to the 1500 block of Constellation Drive at the Woodbridge Station Apartments after a resident found a fire on their balcony.

The fire department spokesman stated that all the occupants had safely evacuated and quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported. The fire damage was primarily limited to the utility closet on the balcony.

The American Red Cross is assisting the victims. No other building occupants were impacted.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined a failure within the heating and air conditioning unit ignited the fire.