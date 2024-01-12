Prince William police reported the following incidents:

“Shooting Investigation – On January 10 at 9:24 p.m., officers responded to investigate a shooting that reportedly occurred in the area of Cloverdale Road and Dodson Drive in [Dale City] earlier that evening. Officers were initially called to an area hospital where a 20-year-old man was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation revealed the man was walking in the above area when he heard gunfire before being struck in the leg. After being injured, the man contacted a family member who brought him to an area hospital. Officers checked the area, locating no evidence of a shooting. No additional calls were received regarding gunfire. The man refused to cooperate further with detectives regarding the incident. Anyone with information to aid investigators in this investigation is asked to contact police.”

“Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Armed Robbery *ARREST – On January 10, 2024, the second suspect sought in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred in the 16900 block of Francis West Lane in Dumfries on December 17, 2023, was arrested. The accused, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, turned himself into the police without incident. Another juvenile was previously arrested in December in connection with this investigation. Arrested on January 10, 2024: [Juvenile] A 17-year-old male juvenile of Dumfries. Charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center.”

“Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On December 17 at 12:07 p.m., officers responded to the 16900 block of Francis West Lane in Dumfries to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 23-year-old man, arranged to purchase marijuana in the above area from an acquaintance, identified as the accused. During the encounter, the victim and a 16-year-old male juvenile passenger were inside a vehicle when the accused and an unknown male, possibly a juvenile, approached the vehicle brandishing firearms. The 23-year-old victim grabbed the firearm from the accused which lead to a struggle. At one point, a round fired, striking the 23-year-old victim. Both suspects then took money and a backpack from the victims before fleeing on foot. The victims drove out of the area and contacted the police. The victim was treated at an area hospital for a non-life threatening injury. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. While investigating the incident, detectives identified the accused as a 16-year-old male juvenile who was taken into custody the next day. Detectives also identified the second suspect as a 17-year-old male juvenile and obtained detention orders. Attempts to locate the second suspect have been unsuccessful.”

“Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On January 11 at 6:16 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 2700 block of Myrtlewood Drive in Dumfries to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed the homeowner woke to gunfire and located a hole in the headboard of their bed. A bullet fragment was recovered by officers. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.”