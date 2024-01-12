Cole, King file bills to allow disabled veterans to use E-ZPass lanes free

“Delegates Joshua Cole, D-Stafford, and Candi King, D-Dumfries have introduced two bills related to tolls in Virginia. Cole’s bill, House Bill 135, was introduced on Jan. 1. It would allow disabled veterans with disabled veteran plates to use HOT lanes on Interstate 95 regardless of how many people are riding in their vehicles,” reports Ryan Nadeau at WRIC-TV.