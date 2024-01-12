“Delegates Joshua Cole, D-Stafford, and Candi King, D-Dumfries have introduced two bills related to tolls in Virginia. Cole’s bill, House Bill 135, was introduced on Jan. 1. It would allow disabled veterans with disabled veteran plates to use HOT lanes on Interstate 95 regardless of how many people are riding in their vehicles,” reports Ryan Nadeau at WRIC-TV.
Cole, King file bills to allow disabled veterans to use E-ZPass lanes free
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!