Basement fire displaces 5 from townhouse

A townhouse fire broke out in a neighborhood just off Cardinal Drive.

Prince William County fire and rescue crews were called Friday, January 12, 2024, at 12:25 p.m. to the 2900 block of Stockholm Way for a townhouse fire. Crews arrived to find the occupants safely out and smoke showing from the first floor.

The three adults and two children inside told investigators they had discovered the fire when the home’s smoke detectors activated. Officials said the crew was located in the basement and was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.

The home sustained moderate damage and was declared unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was an unattended candle igniting nearby combustible materials.

“This fire may have been preventable. The Fire Marshal does not recommend the use of candles. If they are used, they should never be left unattended, used near combustibles, or placed where children or pets could be harmed,” said county fire marshal Matt Smolksy.

“In addition, smoke detectors provide the quickest means to alert anyone to a fire. They allowed the occupants of this incident to safely evacuate the structure without injury. All homes should be equipped with working detectors. Smoke detectors must be check regularly to ensure operational readiness,” he adds.