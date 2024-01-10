Gun brandished at Balls Ford Road

Prince William Police Department: “Commercial Burglary – On January 8 at 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the Verizon store located at 3278 Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge to investigate a burglary. Video surveillance revealed at approximately 2:40 a.m., two unknown men smashed a side glass door and entered the business. Once inside the location, the suspects smashed the glass display cases and took several phones before leaving. There is no suspect description at this time.”

“Brandishing of a Firearm – On January 7 at 10:52 p.m., officers responded to the Candlewood Suites located at 11220 Balls Ford Road in Manassas to investigate brandishing. The investigation revealed the victim, a 48-year-old man, was involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot with another man, identified as the accused. During the encounter, the accused brandished two firearms before the victim left the parking lot and contacted the police. The accused remained on scene and was detained without incident. The accused was found in possession of two firearms, ammunition, and suspected illegal narcotics. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Michael Lee LOVELACE, was arrested. Arrested on January 7:

Michael Lee LOVELACE, 46, of 11220 Balls Ford Road in Manassas. Charged with 2 counts of transporting a firearm by a convicted felon, 1 count of brandishing, 1 count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug, and 1 count of possession of narcotics with intent to sell. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”