Updated at noon: All lanes of I-95 reopened at 11:45 a.m.

Original post: A jackknifed tractor-trailer is causing a significant back on Interstate 95 at Dumfries. Traffic is backed up for five miles.

From VDOT: “Dumfries: 95SB at Route 234: All SB lanes closed due to tractor-trailer crash. Right shoulder getting by at times. Responders still arriving. Pls use alternate route.”

Meanwhile, with the implementation of storm weather, VDOT issued a travel advisory for the Fredericksburg area.

VDOT: “Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will mobilize in emergency response Tuesday morning in the Fredericksburg area, Northern Neck, and Middle Peninsula to respond to potential travel hazards on state-maintained roads from forecasted heavy rain and high winds.

Between 2-3 inches of rain is forecast to fall between Tuesday morning and late Tuesday evening. High winds are also anticipated, with potential wind gusts between 40-45 mph along the I-95 corridor and between 50-55 mph in coastal areas on the eastern end of the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

High winds may lead to downed trees, utility lines, and other debris, especially in areas where soil is already saturated from recent storms. Travelers may encounter areas of ponding and standing water, with some roads partially or fully blocked by flooding.”

The storm will be with us all day and into the evening. You can see our latest forecast, sponsored by Waters End Brewery.