Flooding expected in Fredericksburg on Wednesday

The Rappahannock River will spill its banks tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

According to the National Weather Service, minor flooding will occur starting late tomorrow morning, when the river will rise to 15 feet, three feet above flood stage.

The river will crest at about 15 feet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. The water will begin rising from six feet at 1 a.m. to about 14 feet at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, the weather services states.

Due to flooding, drivers can no longer access Old Mill Park along the river in Fredericksburg. The park is a popular destination for festivals and events.

The water levels in the Rappahannock have not been this high since April 18, 2011, according to the weather service.

More on this as we have it.

In 2018, we covered large floods along the Rappahannock River that left roads and the Historic Port of Falmouth Park in Stafford County — just across the river from Old Mill Park — underwater.

Five inches of rain fell in 48 hours.