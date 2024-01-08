Weapon detection scanners in schools: Half a schoolyear in, here’s how it’s going in Prince William

Insidenova.com: “Every morning before the bell rings to mark the beginning of the school day, students across Prince William County stream into school buildings through the lanes of a new weapons detection system, backpacks strapped on the front of their bodies and laptops out.”
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