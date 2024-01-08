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Updated with new school closures: Germanna shuts down 2 hours early

By Uriah Kiser

Updated 12:15 p.m. Jan. 9, 2024

Gernamna Community College: Due to inclement weather, all Germanna locations will close at 2 p.m. today, Jan. 9, 2024.

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Stafford County Public Schools: “Stafford Schools will open on time on January 9; however, due to anticipated afternoon adverse wind and rain, schools will release 2 hours early on January 9. There will be no afternoon early childhood programs. All pm activities for January 9 are canceled. The Organizational Meeting of the Stafford County School Board has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 16, at 7 p.m.”

King George County Public Schools: “Due to the forecasted inclement weather, King George County Schools will close 2 hours early tomorrow, Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The School Board Organizational Meeting scheduled for 5:30 PM, and the Regular Meeting scheduled for 6:00 PM will continue as planned.”

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