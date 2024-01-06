Deck fire damages Dale City home

Prince William fire and rescue: “[Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:14 p.m.] fire and rescue units were dispatched to the 4400 blk of Kentland Drive [in Dale City] for a reported house fire. Crews arrived with heavy fire conditions extending from the rear of the home rapidly extending into the attic. The fire was quickly extinguished. The fire had been discovered by the homeowner when they smelled smoke and discovered the deck on fire. No injuries were reported. The home sustained extensive damage and was determined to be unsafe to occupy by the Building Official. The two (2) occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the fire originated on the home’s deck and the cause is under investigation.”