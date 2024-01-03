Reward increased for suspect in Triangle slaying

Prince William police doubled the reward for the man suspected of shooting and killing a Fredericksburg man.

The victim is Quatrail Raynard Smalls, 26, of Big Stone Gap, Va, which is about 400 miles from where the shooting occurred in Triangle. He was shot in the 3700 block of Wharf Ln. in Triangle.

Police said the suspect is 27-year-old Tyus James Terrell of Fredericksburg. Police will offer $10,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Terrell is black, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his chest. He’s charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said the shooting was not random.

Here’s the police report: