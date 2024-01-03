Reward increased for suspect in Triangle slaying

Prince William police doubled the reward for the man suspected of shooting and killing a Fredericksburg man.
The victim is Quatrail Raynard Smalls, 26, of Big Stone Gap, Va, which is about 400 miles from where the shooting occurred in Triangle. He was shot in the 3700 block of Wharf Ln. in Triangle.
Police said the suspect is 27-year-old Tyus James Terrell of Fredericksburg. Police will offer $10,000 for information that leads to his arrest.
Terrell is black, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his chest. He’s charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police said the shooting was not random.
Here’s the police report:
Murder Investigation *REWARD INCREASED – The Prince Wiliam County Police Department has increased the reward offered for information on the whereabouts of the suspect sought in connection to shooting death of a 26-year-old man following an altercation that occurred in the 3700 block of Wharf Ln. in Triangle (22172) on November 14. During the investigation, the suspect involved in the shooting was identified as Tyus James TERRELL. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspect and an initial reward amount was offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Further attempts and leads in locating the suspect have been unsuccessful. The police department is now offering an increased reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. The investigation continues.
Wanted: [Photo from January 2023]
Tyus James TERRELL, 27, of the 100 block of Mansfield St. in Fredericksburg
Described as a black male, approximately 5’11”, 200lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his chest
Wanted for murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon