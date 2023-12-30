Obituary: Marian Sandberg

Marian Sandberg lived from July 30, 1930, to December 27, 2023. Wife to Carl Sandberg and mother of three, she Raised us: John, Ruth, and Nancy.

She loved the Lord and always took us to church showing hospitality often to Christian college groups and missionaries. She taught for 27 years at Westgate Elementary, mostly in 2nd grade. During her last 15 years in Manassas, she was an avid Mallwalker, often going two laps. In 2015, she moved to Sayre, Pa., near Ruth (Sandberg) Houser, where she often saw her grandkids and one great-grandson Archer.

She took a great interest in people, often asking questions about their future plans. We always felt loved, and we’ll treasure the many pillowcases she decorated with needlepoint for us. She touched many hearts.