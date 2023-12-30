Man, 33, shot on Deacon Road

A 33-year-old man was found shot early this morning on Deacon Road in Stafford County, the sheriff’s office reports.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting which occurred early this morning in South Stafford.

At 12:23 a.m. deputies responded to the 100 block of Deacon Road for a shooting of a person. They arrived to find an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies immediately rendered first aid to the man. Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to take over care and transported the man to a local hospital.

The suspect is described as a black male with long dreadlock style hair. He fled the scene in a dark colored sedan. Detectives are continuing to investigate the case, but do not believe this was a random shooting or that this case is related to the traffic stop and foot pursuit which occurred Thursday night in nearby Ridge Point subdivision.

If you have any information, please contact Detective B.A. Boyle at 540-658-4400. We will provide further updates as the investigation progresses.