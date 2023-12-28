We’re updating this post, which you read first here on Potomac Local News on Thursday night. Police are now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the person who shot a woman in the neck and killed her.

Murder Investigation – On December 28 at 7:56AM, officers responded to a wooded area behind a business located in the 1200 block of Easy St in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a death. The investigation revealed the victim, a 51-year-old woman, was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead on scene. During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as an acquaintance of the victim, and that the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument over fentanyl pills. Detectives have since obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, identified as Karen Nicole POLLARD. Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful. The police department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. The investigation continues. Wanted: [Photo from October 2023], Karen Nicole POLLARD, 37, of no fixed address, Described as a black female, 5’2”, 120lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Wanted for murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.” Identified: The victim was identified as Patricia Kathlean BEGLIN, 51, of no fixed address

Police told Potomac Local news the call came in about 8 a.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023 after a woman was found shot on Easy Street.

There have now been 22 homicides in Prince William County in 2023, surpassing the prior by three. This year now ties with 2016, when the county reported 22 murders, the most in the past 10 years.