Teacher charged after student dragged



Prince William police: “Assault & Battery | PWC Public School Staff Member Arrest – On December 27, officers concluded an investigation into an alleged assault by a teacher against a student that was reported to have occurred at Marshall Elementary School located at 12505 Kahns Rd in Manassas (20112) on November 29. The investigation revealed a student, a 9-year-old girl, was grabbed and dragged by a teacher, identified as the accused, from one classroom inside the school to another. The incident was reported to the police later that evening. The victim sustained minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Christine Annette MITCHELL, was charged. Charged on December 27: [No Photo Available] Christine Annette MITCHELL, 60, of 8820 Bentfield Dr in Manassas Charged with assault and battery. Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on a Court Summons.”