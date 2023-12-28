Supervisors hit brakes, push vote on Amazon data center tax incentives into 2024 By Uriah Kiser Published December 28, 2023 at 9:09PM | Updated December 29, 2023 at 9:21AM [Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Data Centers #Locals Only #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Prince William Digital Gateway #Stafford Board of Supervisors