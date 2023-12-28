Man, 20, shot in back



Prince William police:”Shooting Investigation – On December 27 at 7:49PM, officers responded to the Ravens Crest Apartments located in the 8100 block of Cobden Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed several gunshots were heard as two vehicles quickly fled the area. Rounds struck the exterior siding of one the apartments in the complex. No injuries were reported by residents inside the home. Multiple cases were also located in the parking lot. While investigating the incident, a 20-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his back. The man was reportedly a passenger inside a vehicle traveling in the same area as the reported shooting when a round entered the vehicle he was in and struck him. The man was then driven to the hospital where police contacted. The man became uncooperative with investigators as to further questioning of the incident.”