Woodbridge teens surrender after fatal Franconia shooting

Fairfax Connection: “Two juvenile suspects have turned themselves in for their involvement in the Franconia shooting that left a Woodbridge man dead.”

“On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Fairfax County Police officers were notified of two juvenile suspects who turned themselves in to Arlington Police. Both juveniles were transported to Fairfax County and charged. One juvenile is charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. The second juvenile is charged with Principal in the Second Degree. Both juveniles are currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.”