Shootings, armed robbery in eastern Prince William

Prince William police reported the following incidents:

“Shooting Investigation – On December 26 at 5:07PM, officers responded to The Landings at Markhams Grant Apartments located in the 15700 block of Tassia Ln in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed a 22-year-old man was shot inside a vehicle while in the parking lot of the complex. Officers arrived and provided first-aid to the man who was treated at an area hospital with serious injuries. The investigation continues.”

“Shooting Investigation | Hit & Run – On December 24 at 12:38AM, officers responded to the 13600 block of Kingsman Rd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 22- year-old man, exited his home after hearing his car alarm sound and observed the window to his vehicle smashed. The victim then confronted a possible suspect walking down Kingsman Rd who turned and shot towards the victim. The victim then returned to his vehicle and attempted to locate the suspect before his vehicle was struck from the opposite direction by the driver of another vehicle, later determined to be the same suspect. The suspect then exited the vehicle and shot towards the victim’s vehicle multiple times before fleeing the area. Officers located the suspect vehicle unoccupied nearby and determined it was previously reported stolen on December 15. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. No injuries were reported. The suspect was only described as a black or Hispanic male with a heavy build wearing dark-colored clothing.”

“Armed Robbery – On December 26 at 3:15AM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 16170 Country Club Dr in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed a man and woman walked behind the counter and pushed an employee to the ground before taking an unknown quantity of lottery tickets and fleeing. The employee reportedly observed a firearm during the incident. Minor injuries were reported, and no shots were fired. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. The suspects were only described as a tall black male with a thin build and a short black female with a heavy build, both wearing dark-colored clothing.”