Prince William County Government: “Prince William County Personal Property taxes for 2023 are due on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. If you have not received a tax bill, contact the Taxpayer Services Office at (703) 792-6710 or by email at [email protected]. Office and Call Center hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Office hours will be extended to 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3. To pay online, visit tax.pwcgov.org.

“In September 2023, the Board of County Supervisors unanimously voted to extend the due date for the vehicle classification of tangible personal property from Oct. 5, 2023, to Jan. 3, 2024, to provide temporary relief to taxpayers by providing additional time to accumulate funds for the payment. More information about the Board’s action can be found here.”