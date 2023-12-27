Obituary: Melvin Maurice Dunn Jr. (1958-2023)

Melvin Maurice Dunn Jr. (Age 65)

Memorial service info

Our lives are unfinished books which we are writing day by day. When completed one day, others will read them and remember what we did and had to say.

A busy and energetic life ended December 16, 2023, when Melvin (Chops) Maurice Dunn, Jr, a resident of Manassas, VA, was called to his heavenly home. Melvin was born on August 16, 1958, in

Cleveland, TN to the late Melvin and Jean (Goode) Dunn, Sr of Charleston, TN. His parents believed in hard work and spiritual development. Melvin joined Mt. Eagle Baptist Church at an early age, participated in youth activities, and sung in the youth choir. He attended High Point Elementary School and Charleston High School. He played basketball and football for the Charleston Panthers at Charleston

High. His high school coaches inspired and helped to strengthen his athletic abilities. Melvin received a scholarship to attend Mars Hill University in 1976 where he attained a degree in Social Work, was a star punter in the College Football League, and met his wife of 42 years, Charlene.

In 1986, he started his successful company, Dunn’s Chimney Sweep, and maintained successful relationships with hundreds of customers, many later becoming close family friends. Melvin retired from firefighting after 27 years of service. He was a volunteer coach at T. C. Williams High School in Alexandria, VA., and a volunteer coach at various football camps in Tennessee and Virginia. Melvin was an avid coin collector and loved to travel.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Jean Dunn; paternal grandparents, Tom and Thursia Dunn; maternal grandparents, James Edward and Mary Lou Goode; and grandparents in-laws Lucinda and Vernon Ray of Mars Hill N.C. Melvin leaves to cherish his memories a wife (Charlene) of Manassas, VA; son, Melvin III of Austin, TX, daughter, Rachelle Dunn, and grandson, Jayceon of Richmond, VA; three brothers, Allen of Nashville, TN, Louis (Lesia) of Charleston, TN, Cory of Valdosta, GA; two sisters, Glynis (John) of Dallas, GA, and Annette (Demetrius) of Cleveland, TN; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

You went away so suddenly. We did not say goodbye. Families can never be parted. Precious memories never die.

Anonymous

Submitted by Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home