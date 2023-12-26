Prince William

Lawson, Wheeler leaving; Changes ahead for Prince William sups; Data center fight continues

By Paris Goodman
Jeanine Lawson and Ann Wheeler, seen here holding plaques, attended their final meeting as members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on December 19, 2023.

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