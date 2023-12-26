Prince William Lawson, Wheeler leaving; Changes ahead for Prince William sups; Data center fight continues By Paris Goodman Published December 26, 2023 at 4:51PM Jeanine Lawson and Ann Wheeler, seen here holding plaques, attended their final meeting as members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on December 19, 2023. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Paris Goodman View all posts #Data Centers #Locals Only #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Prince William Digital Gateway