Obituary: Albert Steven McCarthy (1936-2023)

Albert Steven McCarthy (Age 87)

Memorial service info

Albert Steven McCarthy, age 87, of Haymarket, Virginia and formerly of Dale City passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 10, 2023 surrounded by his family.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce. They were married for 55 years before her death. Al and Joyce were actively involved in the Hylton Boys & Girls Club of Dale City. Coach McCarthy was a long-time youth baseball, football, and basketball coach in Prince William County, winning the Virginia State AAU 12 and under Basketball Championship in 1993. He also was an Assistant Coach with the Ocean Lakes High School Boys’ Basketball team for the 1999-2000 season in Virginia Beach where he and his wife Joyce retired in 1998. He returned to Prince William County in 2015 after the death of his wife, Joyce.

Al is survived by a son, Edward (Christl) McCarthy of Haymarket, Virginia and a daughter, Sheryl (Michael) Cooney of Carrollton, Georgia. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Cailah Cooney, Jaclyn McCarthy, Steven McCarthy, Sean McCarthy, Samantha Cooney, and Joe Cooney.

He was a retired USAF Master Sergeant and Vietnam Veteran who was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service in Vietnam. He was also retired from the Military Traffic Management Command in Falls Church, where he worked as a computer systems analyst and computer programmer. He graduated from Northern Virginia Community College in 1983 with an Associate of Applied Science Degree.

A funeral service will be held at Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM with the family receiving friends on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM. Burial with military funeral honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hylton Boys and Girls Club of Dale City, Virginia.

>> Donation link

Submitted by Varsity Spirit