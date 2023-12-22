Curbside Christmas Trees: County to collect in January

Prince William County: “Prince William County residents with curbside yard waste collection can set their Christmas trees and other holiday greenery at the curb for collection during the first two weeks of January.”

“Be sure to remove all ornaments, decorations, tinsel, nails, and the tree stand and set the empty tree and greenery at the curb for pickup as a part of yard waste collection by your waste and recycling collection service provider. The trees and greenery are processed at the Compost Facility into compost and mulch.”

Residents may also take their trees and greenery to one of the locations listed below to be recycled:

The Prince William County Landfill at 14811 Dumfries Road in Manassas. Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The facility is closed on Sundays.

The Compost Facility at 13000 Hansen Farm Road in Manassas. Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The facility is closed on Sundays.

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) located at 5399 Wellington Branch Road in Gainesville will accept drop-off of trees from December 26 to January 13. The drop-off area is in the front parking lot in the area outlined with the orange safety cones.

For more information, contact NOVEC’s vegetation management department at 703-335-0500 x 1600, or [email protected].

For more information on Solid Waste facilities or recycling in Prince William County, visit pwcva.gov/trashandrecycling.