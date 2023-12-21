“Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has released his proposed fiscal year 2025-2026 “Unleashing Opportunity” budget, replete with his characteristic tax relief and a record investment in education,” reports Morgan Sweeney at The Center Square.
Youngkin’s proposed budget includes tax reform, record education spending
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