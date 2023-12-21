Suspicious drawings, writing found inside Colgan High School bathroom

Prince William Police Department: “Suspicious Incident – On December 18 at 12:34 p.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Colgan High School located at 13833 Dumfries Road in Manassas was notified of inappropriate drawings and writings found in a bathroom. The investigation revealed earlier that morning, school security personnel entered a male bathroom where they encountered students who found multiple pieces of toilet paper with derogatory/offensive language and inappropriate images written on them. The SRO and school personnel determined none of the observed writings appeared to contain any threats of harm towards students, staff, or other school personnel. A search was conducted, and no additional writings were located.”