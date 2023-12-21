Stafford sheriff withholds ID of man deputies shot and killed

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office states it will not release the name of a man its deputies shot and killed on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

“This is still an active investigation, and we do not currently have any further information to release. Out of respect for the family and their request, the victim’s name will not be released at this time,” sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur told us.

A string of questions we sent to the department about this story have gone unanswered.

The sheriff’s office closed a portion of Route 1 at Bells Hill Road for 14 hours as it investigated the incident.

Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur will begin his third term on January 1, 2024.

Here’s the department’s incident issued on December 16, 2023: