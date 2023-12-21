Shining bright: Cities name Christmas lights contest winners

Manassas Park Winter Light Extravaganza 2023 best citywide winner 9323 Laurie Court Winter Holiday House Decorating Contest 2023 winner, 8808 Antonia Avenue

Several homes in Manassas and Manassas Park were decked out for the holidays, as both cities held respective contests to see who had the most festive home.

Judges awarded the house at 9323 Laurie Court in Manassas Park as the “best citywide” house.

According to city spokeswoman Loren Luck, 17 Manassas Park residents who entered the 2023 “Winter Light Extravaganza” were judged on four categories – best yard, best window, best overall, and best citywide.

The best yard, window, and overall categories are awarded to three homes: one in each of the three sections of the city — central, east, and west.

The Best Citywide category is awarded to the best-decorated home in the entire City.

The BSA Troop 1372 (Boy and Girl Troops) of Manassas Park served as the judges for the 2023 Winter Light Extravaganza on Sunday, December 17.

The Manassas Park Winter Light Extravaganza was a Manassas Park tradition from years past. However, it returned to the city in 2021. The Winter Light Extravaganza contest winners receive a sign indicating the category won to display in their yard and appear on the city website.

The best citywide category winner serves as the Winter Light Parade Grand Marshall the following year.

In addition, the Manassas Park Governing Body will recognize the winners in a January 2024 Governing Body Meeting.

In neighboring Manassas, the city started its “Winter Holiday House Decorating Contest” contest this year. The winner: the house at 8808 Antonia Avenue.

City spokeswoman Patty Prince said seven homes entered and were judged. The public selected the winners from December 12 to 16 by voting online.

The winning prize is a $250 Yiftee gift card to city businesses.

“By the number of people judging, I believe people really liked the contest,” said Prince.