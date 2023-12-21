Hylton High School students pack 10,000 meals for the hungry

Prince William County Public Schools: “Students in C. D. Hylton High School’s Center for International Studies & Languages (CISL) program hosted a meal-packing event with Rise Against Hunger in which Hylton High students, parents, and community member volunteers packed more than 10,000 meals for people in need. Hylton High will send the meals to families and children in need across the world in schools and hospitals.”

“Rise Against Hunger is an international hunger relief non-profit organization that coordinates the packaging and distribution of food to people and families who need them the most across the globe. The organization’s mission is to create a world in which hunger doesn’t exist and Hylton students took the step to help make that mission possible. More than 100 students, parents, and volunteers came out to support the cause.