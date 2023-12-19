Prince William police reported the following incidents.

“Sexual Assault Investigation – On December 17, detectives began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County earlier that morning. The investigation revealed at approximately 3:00 a.m., the accused entered the room the victim, who is under the age of 18, was in and sexually assaulted her. When the accused left the room, the victim contacted a family member who transported her to an area hospital where police were contacted. The accused was known to the victim. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Aris Edgar BOROR, was arrested.

“Arrested on December 17: Aris Edgar BOROR, 51, of Woodbridge. Charged with attempted rape, forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, and indecent liberties. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Attempted Malicious Wounding – On December 16 at 8:54 p.m., officers responded to the Country Inn and Suites located at 2621 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed a man, later identified as the accused, damaged the restroom inside the hotel lobby and then refused to leave the business. When the hotel manager confronted the accused, he retrieved a knife and threatened the

manager. A patron intervened and the accused left the business. Officers located the accused at a nearby business and took him into custody. No injuries were reported. The accused was found in possession of a knife and suspected illegal narcotics. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Terell Jefferson JACKSON, was arrested. Arrested on December 16: [No Photo Available] Terell Jefferson JACKSON, 32, of no fixed address. Charged with attempted malicious wounding, disorderly conduct, and possession of schedule I/II drugs. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.