House fire displaces 3 from Woodbridge home

Three people were displaced after a house fire in the Marumsco Acres section of Woodbridge.

“[Monday, December 18, 2023, at 9:44 a.m.], units were summoned to [14000 blk Fisher Ave.] for residents observing smoke and smelling something burning behind a dryer in the basement. Crews arrived and extinguished a small fire in the wall. The home sustained minimal damage. No injuries were reported. Three (3) adults were displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by an electrical failure,” reports the fire marshal.

“The Prince William County Fire and Rescue System urges all homes to have smoke detectors. This home was equipped with smoke detectors that properly functioned during the incident. Smoke detectors offer the best means to alert you and your family to a fire and allow you adequate time to safely evacuate.”