County garbage haulers mum on potential bill increase

Prince William County will charge trash haulers more to bring your garbage to the county landfill starting January 1, 2023.

When it passed its annual budget earlier this year, the Board of County Supervisors approved a $40 per ton fee for garbage collectors. The fee will help maintain and expand the landfill.

Officials said construction costs are up 30%, driving the need for higher residential fees and the introduction of commercial fees. Crews need to expand the landfill by opening its fourth and final phase, extending its life by 25 years.

Crews must also install an into the trash cell for the third phase. The project will cost more than $200 million over the next 20 years, and Smith says the landfill will be out of money at the current rate by 2026.

As fees for contracted service providers rise, the question becomes — will you see an increase on your trash bill to help cover the increased cost?

Potomac Local News asked every trash hauler on this list that operates at the county landfill that question and received no response.

So, we’re asking our readers to tell us if your trash bill increases in the New Year. Please send an email to [email protected] and let us know.

We’re looking out for you.