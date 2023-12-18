Thank you to our exclusive weather sponsors who will bring you the forecast through at least June 2024

Thanks to our advertising partners like you, our members and readers alike will look forward to Potomac Local News bringing them one of our most popular features — the weekday weather update.

These local businesses and nonprofits will have their names in each weather post — headline, logo, website link, and a customizable message promoting their business each weekday (here’s a sample).

Thank you all for your support of local news in our community.

Our EXCLUSIVE weather spot is open from July through December 2024, with our Cyber Monday Deal extended until Dec. 31, 2023, when you buy two months.