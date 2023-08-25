Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 103. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Saturday” A slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”