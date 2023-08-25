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Today’s weather forecast | Sponsored by the ‘Fridays at 5’ Concert Series

By Uriah Kiser

Today’s weather forecast is sponsored by the Fridays at 5 Concert Series: Held at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza located at the Prince William County McCoart Government Center, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. The concert series includes food for purchase with beer and wine sales for patrons over 21 with identification. Parking is free!

National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 103. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.”

“Saturday” A slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”

 

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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