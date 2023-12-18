‘First Day’ hikes planned at Leesylvania, Widewater state parks

Multiple “First Day Hikes” are scheduled at Virginia State Parks in our area.

At Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge, “Journey back in time on the Lee’s Woods Trail to discover hundreds of years of human history. Follow a range or volunteer on this guided hike to learn about the people, places, and events that make Leesylvania State Park unique. Expect a moderate walk of about 2 miles. The trail is not stroller-friendly. Meet at the trailhead for the Lee’s Woods Trail. Wear comfortable shoes and don’t forget a reusable water bottle! Children’s Discovery Hike at 11:30 am and 2:30 pm – Potomac Trail. Families join us on an nature adventure through our most popular trail. We will have binoculars, magnifying glasses, bug catching tools and more gear to help children connect to nature and discovery the fun of being outdoors. “The trail is stroller friendly. Please meet at the visitor center and wear comfortable shoes and and don’t forget a reusable water bottle!”

At Widewater State Park in Stafford County, “Begin your new year journey with a Ranger-led hike on Holly Marsh Trail! Starting at the Visitor’s Center, a Ranger will talk to your group about the local wildlife and their winter habitats while guiding you through the forest, past wetlands, and down to the Potomac River; and back again! The hike is 1.8 miles round-trip and the trail is easy-going for children and adults. Be sure to dress warmly, wear the appropriate shoes, and don’t forget to pack water and snacks. “There are three start times available for this hike: 9:00am, 11:00am, and 1:00pm. Registration is FREE, but space is limited to 15 participants per hike. You can sign up for one of the three hike times here.”

“First Day Hikes have become a tradition for many people and it is the perfect opportunity to get some exercise, explore outdoors and connect with nature all while enjoying the park’s unique beauty this season…The activities for First Day Hikes vary from park to park, but they all aim to create a fun experience for the whole family. Savor the beauty of the natural, cultural and historical resources Virginia State Parks offer, and be inspired to take advantage of these local treasures throughout the year,” Virginia State Parks state in a press release. “Parking is free at all Virginia State Park locations on Jan. 1, 2024, and visitors to each park will receive a celebratory First Day Hike sticker while supplies last.”