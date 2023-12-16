Spanberger touts passage of National Defense Authorization Act

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D, Va. 7th) press release: “U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger today voted with a bipartisan majority of the U.S. House of Representatives to authorize U.S. Department of Defense funding levels, increase troop pay, and help set the nation’s defense priorities.”

“The House-passed fiscal year 2024 (FY24) National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes a 5.2 percent pay increase for U.S. servicemembers. Additionally, the bill includes two Spanberger-led provisions to crack down on dangerous fentanyl trafficking by transnational criminal organizations and modernize the United States’ security classification system.”

Spanberger represents Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, the eastern portion of Prince William County, and Fredericksburg. She is running in 2025 to become Virginia’s next govenror, and won’t seek relection to congress in 2024, a seat she’s held since 2018.