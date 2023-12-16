Prince William School board members hopeful for cooperation at induction ceremony By Sarah Romero Published December 16, 2023 at 8:25AM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:24PM Prince William County School Board Chairman At-large Dr. Babur Lateef swears in for a third term on December 14, 2023. [Photo: Sarah Romero] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Sarah Romero View all posts #Babur Lateef #Locals Only #Prince William County Public Schools