Updated 3:30 p.m. — “At 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2400 block of Richmond Highway (Route 1). As deputies made contact with the complainant, an adult male resident of the home brandished a rifle towards the deputies. Deputies repeatedly ordered the man to drop the weapon, but he failed to comply. Deputies fired their weapons, and the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Stafford Sheriff’s Office reports.

“There were no other injuries at the scene, and southbound Richmond Highway was closed this morning for the investigation. Deputies are on routine administrative leave while the case is investigated,” it adds.

One lane of Route 1 south in the shooting area is now open as of 2:40 p.m., VDOT reports. Authorities closed the southbound portion of the road following the shooting.

Original post 7:47 a.m. — Route 1 south at Austin Run Boulevard Ridge Drive in Stafford County is closed.

Stafford Sheriff’s tells us: “At 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to the 2400 block of Richmond Highway for a disturbance. As a result of the incident, southbound Richmond Highway is closed for the entire Wayside, from Bells Hill Road and Coal Landing Road to Bells Hill Road and Hope Road. Please use an alternate route.”

From VDOT at 6 a.m.: “Route 1 southbound is closed near Austin Run Boulevard in Stafford County due to police activity. “Southbound Route 1 traffic is being detoured at Bells Hill Road, where travelers can rejoin Route 1 southbound. They also are being detoured at Coal Landing Road where travelers will take Greenridge Drive to Olde Concord Road to Hope Road where travelers can rejoin Route 1 southbound. Route 1 southbound is anticipated to be closed for an extended period.”