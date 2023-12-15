Wreaths Across America visits Quantico tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

The annual Wreaths Across America event will happen tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico (formerly Quantico National Cemetery).
The event begins at 9 a.m. with a welcome ceremony. Volunteers lay wreaths at gravesites to honor veterans. Traffic into the cemetery backs up due to the number of participants, so go early if you plan to attend.
What began 30+ years ago as a pilgrimage by a Maine wreath maker in a single truck to deliver 5,000 wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery as a gesture of thanks has become a year-long mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies are happening at more than 4,000 participating locations across the country on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. These events are free and open to all people.