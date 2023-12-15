Pr. Wm. Chamber seeks business awards nominees

Once again, the Prince William Chamber of Commerce wants to recognize some of the region’s best businesses.
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce Business Awards are held annually to celebrate the exceptional businesses in our local community. The chamber has held the ceremony since the Prince William Chamber of Commerce was formed in 2010 from the Region’s Chamber in Woodbridge and the Greater Manassas-Prince William County Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber will honor businesses in the following categories:
- Excellence in Small Business (1-10 Employees)
- Business Excellence (11+ Employees)
- Emerging Business of the Year
- Innovative Practice or Partnership of the Year
- Community Outreach Award (1-10 Employees)
- Community Outreach Award (11+ Employees)
- Government Contracting Company of the Year
- Veteran-Owned Company of the Year
- Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Awards, Arts & Education
- Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Awards, Health & Human Services
The annual Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award will be given by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
The awards ceremony will be held at Foxchase Manor; 8310 Chatsworth Drive, near Manassas, February 23, 2023, 5 to – 10 p.m. All awardees must be Chamber members except the Agnes L. Colgan awards, which are open to the public. Nominations must be made by chamber members.
The chamber holds this event to honor the businesses in the community, said spokeswoman Caitlin Stephens. “As the largest Chamber in the area, one of our goals is to recognize the businesses that keep our area growing,” added Stephens.
The sell-out event is open to the public. Registration and nominations are open on the chamber’s website.
Last year’s (2023) winners include:
- Excellence in Small Business (1-10 Employees)- Freedom Property Management and Sales
- Business Excellence (11+ Employees)- OmniRide
- Emerging Business of the Year- K&L Auto and Diesel Repairs LLC
- Innovative Practice or Partnership of the Year – Prince William
- County Economic Development, Amazon and Marine Corps Base Quantico
- Community Outreach Award (1-10 Employees)- Alive Church
- Community Outreach Award (11+ Employees)- Todos Supermarket
- Government Contracting Company of the Year- EIDOS Technologies LLC
- Veteran Owned Company of the Year- Hire Ground Works
- Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Awards, Arts & Education- Keep Prince William Beautiful
- Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Awards, Health & Human Services- Didlake, Inc.
- * *Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award- Dr. Randall Edwards
People’s Choice Award: ALD & Associates LLC