Pr. Wm. Chamber seeks business awards nominees

Once again, the Prince William Chamber of Commerce wants to recognize some of the region’s best businesses.

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce Business Awards are held annually to celebrate the exceptional businesses in our local community. The chamber has held the ceremony since the Prince William Chamber of Commerce was formed in 2010 from the Region’s Chamber in Woodbridge and the Greater Manassas-Prince William County Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber will honor businesses in the following categories:

Excellence in Small Business (1-10 Employees)

Business Excellence (11+ Employees)

Emerging Business of the Year

Innovative Practice or Partnership of the Year

Community Outreach Award (1-10 Employees)

Community Outreach Award (11+ Employees)

Government Contracting Company of the Year

Veteran-Owned Company of the Year

Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Awards, Arts & Education

Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Awards, Health & Human Services

The annual Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award will be given by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

The awards ceremony will be held at Foxchase Manor; 8310 Chatsworth Drive, near Manassas, February 23, 2023, 5 to – 10 p.m. All awardees must be Chamber members except the Agnes L. Colgan awards, which are open to the public. Nominations must be made by chamber members.

The chamber holds this event to honor the businesses in the community, said spokeswoman Caitlin Stephens. “As the largest Chamber in the area, one of our goals is to recognize the businesses that keep our area growing,” added Stephens.

The sell-out event is open to the public. Registration and nominations are open on the chamber’s website.

Last year’s (2023) winners include: