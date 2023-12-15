Prince William NFL star ‘Lucky’ Whitehead Jr. headlines Parks Foundation fundraiser; touts new pump track By Sarah Romero Published December 15, 2023 at 10:21AM | Updated December 15, 2023 at 12:46PM Rodney Darnell "Lucky" Whitehead Jr. at the Prince William County Parks Foundation fundraiser on Dec. 11, 2023 [Photo: Sarah Romero] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Sarah Romero View all posts #Locals Only #Non-Profits #Parks and Rec