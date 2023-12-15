NFL star ‘Lucky’ Whitehead Jr. headlines Parks Foundation fundraiser; touts new pump track

Go to Vega Warns of Sweeping 2026 Tax Hikes: Montclair, Nokesville, Triangle Face Highest Assessment Jumps

Vega Warns of Sweeping 2026 Tax Hikes: Montclair, Nokesville, Triangle Face Highest Assessment Jumps

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Go to Digital Gateway Projects Halted: Court Rules Oak Valley Rezonings Invalid in Major Resident Victory

Digital Gateway Projects Halted: Court Rules Oak Valley Rezonings Invalid in Major Resident Victory

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Go to VRE On-Time Performance Rebounds to 87–88% but March Delays Highlight Challenges for Riders

VRE On-Time Performance Rebounds to 87–88% but March Delays Highlight Challenges for Riders

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Go to Haymarket Proposes Flat Real Estate Tax Rate for FY2027; Average Bills Up ~$20–22

Haymarket Proposes Flat Real Estate Tax Rate for FY2027; Average Bills Up ~$20–22

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